Bumpy ride! This flight into Salt Lake City among most turbulent in the world

SALT LAKE CITY — There are thousands upon thousands of flight routes traveled every day across the globe, but a relatively short flight into Salt Lake City has taken its infamous place among the most turbulent on Earth.

New rankings from CNN Climate and shared by Seasia Stats placed the 90-minute route from Denver to Salt Lake City at No. 3 in the Top 10 Turbulent Flight Routes in the World.

According to the rankings, the route is so bumpy because of the Rocky Mountains, which "create complex air currents that frequently jolt aircraft."

On any given day, the quick route from Denver to SLC is flown by multiple airlines more than a dozen times, but anyone who's traveled out of Denver International Airport knows to pay close heed to the flight attendant's warning to make sure your seatbelt is securely fastened due to the Rockies.

"Every westbound Denver takeoff," warned one person who commented on the rankings.

Air flowing over and around mountains often becomes "disturbed," which leads to turbulence, and when it comes to the Rocky Mountains, there aren't many bigger in the U.S.

Buckling up is definitely the proper call flying out of Denver, as the even shorter flight to Aspen from the Mile High City is ranked No. 4 on the list.

TOP 10 TURBULENT FLIGHT ROUTES IN THE WORLD :

