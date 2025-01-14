Burning semitrailer closes westbound I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on the west end of Salt Lake City were closed Monday night after a semi-truck's trailer caught fire.

The Utah Department of Transportation first reported the incident shortly after 7 p.m. near 5600 West. Utah Highway Patrol later told FOX 13 News that the trucker was able to disconnect the cab from the trailer during the fire, and the driver was not injured.

UHP officials added that there were no hazardous materials on board; the trailer was full of wheat.

As of 9:30 p.m., WB I-80 still appeared to be closed.

A live video feed via UDOT traffic cameras can also be seen below:

It's not yet known how the fire started.

Watch the video above this article for a witness' view of the trailer on fire and the firefighters' response.