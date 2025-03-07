Bus slides off road up Big Cottonwood Canyon

BRIGHTON, Utah — With rain and snow causing hazardous driving conditions throughout much of Utah, a bus has slid off the road up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday.

Live video below shows traffic back ups on SR-190 near incident site:

The Utah Department of Transportation reported the bus slide occurred near the entrance to the Brighton Resort on State Road 190.

It's not known who operates the bus and whether anyone was injured. Video from near the area of the accident shows dozens of vehicles backed up along the only road up and down the canyon.

Drivers are being told to expect delays and stopped traffic for at least the next 30 minutes.

The incident came hours after two vehicles slid off the Alpine Loop between American Fork and Provo canyons due to the weather.