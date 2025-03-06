Multiple vehicles slide into water along Alpine Loop; popular road closed

PROVO, Utah — The popular Alpine Loop Road that runs between American Fork and Provo canyons has been shut down after multiple vehicles slid off the road and into a stream.

Live video below shows vehicles in Provo Canyon lined up due to Alpine Loop closure:

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, at least two vehicles went into the stream that runs alongside the Alpine Loop, although more vehicles may be involved. There is no word on whether anyone has been seriously injured in the incidents.

The incidents required tow companies to respond to the scene to remove the vehicles.

The Alpine Loop has been closed in both directions. Traffic cameras in the area showed a massive line of vehicles on SR-189 up Provo Canyon waiting for the road to reopen.

The road is the only way to access the Sundance resort and other locations in the area.

