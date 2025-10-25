Businesses at Draper shopping center closed temporarily due to sewer issue

DRAPER, Utah — Several businesses at the Draper Peaks shopping center had to close Saturday due to a blockage in the sewer line.

Retail businesses only had to close their restrooms, while restaurants closed completely.

Draper City said the backup was reported around 9 p.m. Friday night near 12200 S. State Street. The sewage was reportedly going into a nearby storm drain, and crews with the Jordan Basin Improvement District worked overnight to try and fix the issue. However, it was still not resolved by Saturday morning. Officials said there is a large amount of gravel and debris backed up in the sewer line, and it could take days to fix.

The Salt Lake County Health Department asked the following restaurants to fully close:

Café Zupas (75 East 12150 South)

In-N-Out (12191 South State Street)

Mountain Mike's Pizza (101 East 12300 South)

Wasabi (121 East 12300 South)

Wing Nutz (121 East 12300 South)

The following were asked to close their restrooms:

Beadology (121 East 12300 South)

Deseret Book (107 East 12300 South)

Elase (131 East 12300 South)

Mountain America Credit Union (12221 South State Street)

Office Depot (119 East 12300 South)

Quilted Bear (111 East 12300 South)

Restore Hyper Wellness (121 East 12300 South)

Walking Comfort (101 East 12300 South)

Xfinity (12179 South State Street)

City officials do not have an estimated time when they expect the issue to be fixed.

No homes were affected.

The city said it will be issuing updates on its website.