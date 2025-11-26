Cache Valley hockey community rallies to support families facing tragedy

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — The local hockey community in Cache County is stepping up to help families dealing with tragedies at their annual fundraiser, "Shane Showdown," — a way to honor the memory of Shane Brown and support others in their time of need.

"He was a hockey dad. His son plays and a big part of the community, the tight knit hockey community here,” said Andy Morgan, about his brother-in-law, Brown. “The whole community just kind of, it was just a blow and they rallied around and created the ‘Shane Showdown.’”

Brown passed away in October 2024. The event helped raise money to cover costs for Brown’s widow and children. This year was the second event, with raffles, silent auctions and hockey games with players of various age groups.

The Baileys are doing their part by selling caramel apples.

"It’s very emotional, it’s very touching, and I love that we can be a little part of it,” said Michelle Bailey.

The family wanted to pay the love forward, so they chose two families to help: Hunter Baker, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer while 14 weeks pregnant and is dealing with crippling medical costs and mounting mental stress; and Brad Ward’s family after he passed away earlier this month.

But they also added a third family: the Hutchinsons.

"No one in a million years thought that we would be having this three days after this tragic accident this past weekend that took Xylie's life,” said Morgan. “So that’s kind of really rippled into the hockey community even more. It’s just too much and too much loss."

Xylie Hutchinson, age 14, was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Another teenager, 17-year-old Laulea "CJ" Fiefia, was also killed, and three more teens are still fighting for their lives.

Hutchinson played hockey in Cache Valley and was part of this family.

"Her mom was going to be here tonight to run the raffle,” said Morgan.

Adylin Bailey played hockey with Hutchinson and was her friend.

"Makes me realize how much people care for her and for the family,” she said.

Organizers hope all three families feel the love and support, and that this event can continue to help even more people.

"They’re not alone. We’re there for them, and also, their loved ones are not going to be forgotten,” added Morgan.

You can find ways to donate to all the families at shaneshowdown.org/donate.