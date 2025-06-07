Watch Now
Campers evacuated after being trapped by West Haven park fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A grass fire in West Haven trapped multiple campers that burned five acres Friday night and forced a park's closure.

The fire at Prevedel Park was characterized by the Weber Fire District as "fast-moving" after it began at approximately 7 p.m.

When crews arrived at the fire scene, they found that four people were trapped by the flames and needed to be evacuated by firefighters.

The fire was eventually contained to five acres and there were no injuries or structure damage.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire was accidentally ignited by a campfire that spread into surrounding cotton debris.

Prevedel Park gas been closed to all camping and foot traffic until further notice due the fire.

