'Can I just chill?' Money issues worry residents after Granite School District votes to raise property taxes

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Judy Burr thought her toughest money worries were behind her, until she learned her property taxes could go up again.

"I was working day shifts, night shifts, swing shifts. I filled in every gap to pay off my mortgage. I'm free from that, and I don't have to worry about that financial burden, but now I have to worry about taxes," said Burr, who lives in West Valley City.

The worry comes after the Granite School District's board voted to raise property taxes by about 10.26 percent for those living in the district, in hopes of raising $21 million to fund the school system.

The district says a portion of the money would reduce class sizes for younger students, cover rising insurance costs, and rebuild older schools.

Burr has lived in her West Valley City home for nearly 50 years and works as a crossing guard. She’s widowed and lives on a fixed income, and shared how the tax increase raises questions about the future.

"Social Security doesn't give me very much money, so why do I spend more money paying taxes to the school district when they're not doing anything for me?” Burr asked.

Granite School District board votes to raise property taxes by 10.26%:

Granite School District board votes to raise property taxes by 10.26% to bring in $21 million

The 75-year-old says she may have to pick up a second job just to keep up with the added cost.

"I’ve worked hard my whole life,” she said. “I want to be able to put the brakes on. Can I just chill?"

But for Taylorsville parent Zachary Myers, the focus is on what the increase could mean for his kids.

"I want them to get the best education possible," Myers said. "The classes are too dang big. I would prefer to see an even bigger tax increase if that meant you could get more teachers.”

Last year, Granite School District sought to raise $17 million through property taxes, but the Utah State Tax Commission denied the request because of a clerical error.

Maddy Oritt, director of public finance research at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, says homeowners who believe their property was overvalued can appeal through the County Board of Equalization, typically by Sept. 15.

Oritt reminded residents that seniors on fixed incomes, disabled veterans and some military families may also be eligible for county-run property tax relief programs.