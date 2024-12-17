Car bursts into flames after I-15 wrong-way driver causes major accident

LEHI, Utah — A driver attempting to flee an accident they allegedly caused on Interstate 15 drove the wrong way on the highway before crashing Tuesday, causing her car to burst into flames and injuring others.

Three people in total suffered non-life-threatening injuries and five vehicles were damaged during the incident which occurred in the highway's northbound lanes near Pioneer Crossing in Lehi.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the female driver of a Dodge Charger originally sideswiped another vehicle while traveling on I-15 before making a U-turn on the highway and driving in the other direction.

While heading in the opposite direction against traffic, the woman in the Dodge struck hit other vehicles and caught on fire. A semi truck then swerved to avoid the accident and struck another vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol

The female driver was pulled out of the Charger and transported to the hospital.

The accident caused heavy backups on northbound I-15 before traffic opened up at approximately 10:30 a.m.