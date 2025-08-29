Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charges filed for Murray storage unit fire that killed woman and dog

FOX 13 News
MURRAY, Utah — Murder charges have been filed for what was previously considered "an accidental, tragic loss of life" after a Murray storage unit fire killed one woman and a dog.

Alexander Paul Wardell, 33, is charged with murder or the alternative manslaughter.

In 2024, District Attorney Sim Gill announced that Wardell wouldn't face charges after his girlfriend was killed the fire.

Gill went on to say that an investigation, which cost $100,000, could not determine the cause of Harris' death.

"With the current evidence before, this office cannot in good conscience file charges against Mr. Wardell," said Gill.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by FOX 13 News, Murray Police responded to the scene and spoke with Wardell, who admitted to closing the storage unit with the victim and her dog inside, placing a lock on it before leaving the area on foot.

Police said the fire broke out after Wardell had left, with the victim and dog trapped inside. The storage unit was not opened until firefighters were able to open the door.

Wardell remains in prison also faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated animal cruelty.

