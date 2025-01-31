Chariots, SkiJoring, Polar Plunge and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Cache Valley Ski Joring - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m. the Cache County Fair Grounds will host a ski joring event featuring a race competition. Competition divisions will run generally through 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Lunar New Year at The Leo - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Leonardo Museum of Creativity and Innovation will host a Lunar New Year celebration featuring animal representatives from The Hogle Zoo and Ogden Nature Center, calligraphy workshops, live performances and more! Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

UTAH COUNTY

Annual Utah All-State High School Art Show Awards Ceremony - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the Springville Museum of Art will host the Award Ceremony and the exhibition opening for the Utah All-State High School Art Show. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Special Olympics Polar Plunge - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Cedar City Aquatic Center will host the Special Olympics Polar Plunge featuring free pizza, live DJ music and a plunge for local Special Olympics Athletes. Follow the link for more information and ticket prices.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

St. George Sunrise Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm will host a community mark featuring music, line dancing, local vendor baked goods and more. Follow the link for more information.

Tuacahn Saturday Market - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Tuacahn Amphitheatre will host an outdoor market event featuring live entertainment, local artist vendors and more! A pancake breakfast with bacon and juice is served until noon Follow the link for more information.