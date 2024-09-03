Child critically wounded after accidentally shooting self in head outside gas station in Utah County

LEHI, Utah — A child is in the hospital after they accidentally shot themself in the head in Utah County.

Lehi Police said officers were called to a Maverik gas station at 3569 N. Thanksgiving Way around 7:40 p.m. Callers reported a possible gunshot wound to a child's head inside a vehicle.

Some officers were reportedly already nearby, so they responded fairly quickly, according to a police department spokesperson.

Bystanders and officers attempted lifesaving measures until the child was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. They were then transported to another hospital farther north for treatment.

As of the latest update, the child was in critical condition.

Police said the child — whose age and gender were not specified — was alone in the car at the time of the shooting. They said it appeared to be self-inflicted, but accidental.

They added that the child's parent appeared to have been inside the gas station when the unfortunate accident happened. They are investigating to determine how the child got their hands on the gun.