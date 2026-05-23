Child dead after fleeing vehicle crashes in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A child has died after a fleeing vehicle crashed on Mountain View Corridor in West Jordan Saturday morning.

West Jordan Police Department says the crash occurred around 4:00 a.m., but says the incident began much earlier when a South Jordan Police officer initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle later fled, with the officer ending the pursuit a short time later.

Then, as the vehicle continued to flee, it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain View Corridor and Old Bingham Highway. The fleeing vehicle had two occupants, an adult and a child. The child died at the scene while the adult was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition remains unknown at time of reporting.

The other vehicle only had one occupant, an adult driver, who was also transported to the hospital, but West Jordan Police says they are in stable condition.

West Jordan Police Department says instigators are continuing to look over the scene of the crash, advising that drivers can expect to see a heavy police presence for quite some time. They ask the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.