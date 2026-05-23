11-year-old Kearns student raises $2,100 to pay off his school's lunch debt

KEARNS, Utah — Earlier this year, 11-year-old Liam Whitney decided he wanted to help people in need.

With a mission in mind, the fifth grader at Entheos Expeditionary Learning in Kearns took it upon himself to raise money in his neighborhood to help families struggling with lunch debt.

Liam also reached out to the Utah Lunch Debt Relief Foundation, and on Friday, through his own efforts and some help from the foundation, he presented his school with a check for $2,100 to pay the outstanding lunch balances.

I did it so my fellow students could eat and not have to worry about starving," said Whitney.

"It’s incredibly inspiring to see kids in this day and age want to give back to their community, and I think it’s something we should be encouraging on every level," said foundation founder DJ Bracken.

Liam isn't done lending a helping hand. He said he plans on spending the summer raising money for a sixth-grade service project by operating a snow cone stand.