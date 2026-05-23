One person dead after being shot by police in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Police confirm an officer-involved critical incident has left one person dead in the Ballpark neighborhood Friday evening.

Salt Lake City Police Department confirms officials received reports of a person with a weapon located in the neighborhood in the area of Lucy Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer discharged their firearm, and the suspect died on the scene.

An Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol team is responding to investigate the incident. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unconfirmed.

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