Classes at West Jordan school delayed following possible gas leak

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Officials with Hawthorn Academy say that classes at Hawthorn West Campus in West Jordan are delayed until 10:00 a.m. following a potential gas leak at the school.

The school told FOX 13 News that staff members detected an odor early Thursday morning and called the Unified Fire Authority to investigate. First responders weren't able to find the source of the smell and cleared the school.

As a precaution, classes for today are delayed starting until 10:00 a.m. The delay is partly due to weather and the gas leak investigation.