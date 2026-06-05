Coachman’s is gone. So what will happen to its iconic sign?

SALT LAKE CITY — Driving on State Street in Salt Lake City, it’s hard to miss the huge sign for Coachman’s Dinner & Pancake House on the southeastern corner at the intersection with 1300 South.

When the long-empty 1960s-era diner was demolished last week, with the sign left standing, a Reddit post was full of questions about what would happen to it.

Well, curious Redditors and fans of Utah relics can rejoice.

Hoang Nguyen, a state lawmaker and managing partner of Sapa Investment Group, which owns the Coachman’s site, told The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday that she was working with the Liberty Wells Community Council and Preservation Utah to save the sign.

“We recognize that there’s a lot of sentimental value around the sign,” said Nguyen, who represents parts of eastern Salt Lake City in the Utah House. “So, what we’ve decided to do with the sign is we’re donating it back to the community.”

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