Cold case murder of 18-year-old woman solved by Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY — Forty years after the discovery of an 18-year-old girl found murdered in Salt Lake City, police announced Thursday that they have finally closed the decades-long cold case surrounding her death.

Christine Gallegos was found murdered on May 15, 1985. According to police, Gallegos had been beaten, sexually assaulted, shot and stabbed.

After the case went cold despite forensic testing, detectives in 2023 renewed their efforts to identify a suspect using DNA technology and genealogy. Through those advanced efforts, Ricky Lee Stallworth was identified as a "likely suspect," according to police.

Stallworth, who was an Airman stationed at Hill Air Force Base at the time of Gallegos' murder, died of natural causes in 2023. However, a DNA sample from a relative of Stallworth's confirmed his identification.

"The continued commitment of our homicide squad reflects the professionalism and determination of both our current and former detectives," said Police Chief Brian Redd. "Solving the murder of Christine Gallegos is a reminder that justice can prevail, even decades later."

The announcement from Salt Lake City police comes just days after police with the University of Utah said the mystery surrounding the cold case disappearance of a student over 50 years ago had finally been solved.

Remains discovered in the foothills above campus last year were recently identified as those of Douglas Brick, a 23-year-old student who left his dormitory in 1973 and was never seen again.

