Community comes together to help Hill Air Force Base employees impacted by government shutdown

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — As the government shutdown rolls into its third week, people in Davis County are coming together to help those impacted at Hill Air Force Base.

Thousands of base employees at the base are feeling the stress of the shutdown, but a gloomy Thursday in Fruit Heights still found room for some rays of sunshine in the form of those who donated to those in need.

“We have family members that are in the military, and there’s a lot of residents here in Fruit Heights that work at Hill Air Force Base," said resident Mark Cottrell, who dropped off items with his wife, Celeste. "We have a neighbor who works up there, and we want to support them and help them in any way we can with their success."

Fruit Heights is taking donations until October 24, which will then be brought directly to Airman's Attic, a thrift store and food pantry that serves as a free resource for military members and their families on the base.

“This isn’t a political thing. This is just a need for those who serve our country," explained Fruit Heights city manager Darren Frandsen.

The city heard Airman’s Attic needed more resources and supplies due to the uptick in demand over the past few weeks. Fruit Heights called on the community and sprang into action overnight.

“They served 80 plus families yesterday that have needs of food, diapers, formula. These are people who come to Utah for maybe a couple years and then are transferred. So, they don’t have the opportunity to go out and get jobs to help their family. If they do, it’s usually on base and they’re already furloughed,” said Frandsen.

For Brenda Jaramillo, president of the local American Federation of Government Employees union at the base, it’s been a hard 16 days.

“We have people that are payday to payday," she said. "That’s how they survive.”

The shutdown remains a cause for concern for base employees.

“Are they going to lose their vehicles? Are they going to be able to feed their children? Are they going to be able to stay in their homes?" asked Jaramillo. "It may not mean much to the senators and congressmen, but it means a lot to the everyday person. That truly is what makes this world go round."

Since the doors at Fruit Heights city hall opened Thursday, the community has opened its hearts to support those in their backyard.

“It’s a great time to show how we support one another and move forward,” said Frandsen.

For those looking to donate, some of the items needed the most include baby supplies and gift cards to local stores.