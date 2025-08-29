Community gathers to remember Sergeant Lee Sorensen

LOGAN, Utah — For the last 13 days, the entire state of Utah has been feeling the loss of two Tremonton police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Today, family, friends, law enforcement, and many more will come together to share their memories and grief at the loss of Sergeant Lee Sorensen. Today's ceremonies come just 24 hours after the community paid tribute to Officer Eric Estrada.

NORTHERN UTAH WATCH: Ofc. Estrada remembered as family man, protector of community FOX 13 News

The funeral for Sergeant Sorensen is being held at the Utah State University Spectrum arena at 10 a.m.

The services are open to the public, and the Box Elder County School District has canceled classes so students and staff could attend.

Parking is open at a group of church parking lots, northwest of The Spectrum. Shuttle services to take mourners to and from the lots will start at 8:30 a.m.

Following the funeral services, law enforcement will form an "Honor Corridor" to welcome the casket once it arrives at the cemetery.

The burial is a private ceremony with only close friends, family, and law enforcement officers invited.

"Every time you'd see him, he had a smile."

Sergeant Lee Sorensen was born on October 3, 1968, to Leon and Annette Sorensen. He grew up in a large family and was a lifelong resident of Garland.

Sorensen was active in his faith and earned the honors of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. This past year, he graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture.

Those who knew him say Lee's love for serving the community and law enforcement began 16 years ago when he became an officer for Garland City. He enjoyed community policing, especially when on his bicycle, since it gave him the opportunity to stop and interact with citizens wherever he went.

Lee is remembered for his quiet acts of service and is survived by his wife Lanette, their kids, his mother Annette, his brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.