Community rallies to support family of mother killed

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — People in Box Elder County and beyond are coming together to support the family, of Mayra Catalan-Dimas. She was killed ten days ago, in a case that also led to an arson fire, and her children being abducted by their father.

Cassie Young owns ‘Miscellaneous Marketplace’ in Brigham City.

She was in her store last Monday when phones went off with an amber alert for a 2 and 3-year-old who were taken by their father.

"We have a good tight community here." She said. “Everybody was looking at it and talking about it.”

The father, Ricardo Trujillo, was accused of killing Mayra. Her family owns a Pokemon store next to Young’s.

"The next day, I had a family member of hers come over and read me a note that they put up on their door," she said.

Their store, Poke Family, is temporarily closed while the family grieves.

"Mayra would come in every day, to pretty much get a Red Bull before her shift started, so we got to talk to her a lot about her store opening up and her dreams," said Young.

She has a jar by her register collecting donations for the family, and there are flyers around the store with ways to help the family. They are hosting a large community fundraising event this Saturday, April 5, starting at 3p in their parking lot.

Young is collecting items to sell so the proceeds can go to the family, a bake sale, vendors serving food and coffee, and a candlelight vigil too — everyone trying to help this family.

"I had an idea, let’s do a fundraiser and I had so many people jump in and support and jump on board with it,” added Young. "I'm a mother myself, I couldn't imagine being in their position and I know the world can be dark and I just want to spread a little light and love in the middle of all of it."

You can still donate items to the store, offer any services and let the proceeds go to the family, or donate here too.