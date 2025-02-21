Community shocked, saddened over sudden closure of Red Barn treatment center

FARMINGTON — Red Barn Academy is a well-known rehabilitation center in Farmington that isn’t a typical treatment center. Its purpose has always been to help men in need of help for free in a strict 27-month process.

But after a decade of helping hundreds, Red Barn is closing its doors, freezing operations, and set to sell all its property assets. After hearing the news, many reached out to FOX 13 News, sharing comments and reactions about how Red Barn has had a positive impact.

“Red Barn means everything to me. It gave me my life back. Changed the way I operate my life," shared Red Barn graduate Adam Plummer. "It’s done that for countless other individuals.”

The barn doesn’t have much to do with produce or livestock, instead, it focuses on the forming of new lives after a battle with addiction.

Plummer graduated from Red Barn Academy in 2023.

“It’s about learning how to show up for your brothers, it’s about learning how to have accountability, but not just for yourself but for those around you," he explained. "It’s about being honest, having integrity and it’s about learning how to become the best version of yourself.”

While Red Barn shares methods of reinvention and change, it will now face its biggest change by ending the program. Red Barn executive Ethan Jensen says the facility will close on March 15 and they will have 30 days from that date to get everyone placed.

“Initial reaction was complete disbelief,” Plummer admitted.

“It came out of the blue, I don’t think any of us were expecting that to take place,” said Farmington City Manager Brigham Mellor.

The Farmington community has supported Red Barn over the years and the shocking closure has many questioning what happens next.

“In talking with the county, I know there are parties interested in continuing the effort," Mellow said, "but as far as what the plan is moving forward, I don’t know. I don’t know what that is. My biggest concern is for the individuals who are in the midst of rehabilitation.”

Time is short for Red Barn to transition current program members into other facilities, and that uncertainty worries those in the community.

“Everyone is telling me how scared everyone is in the house," said Plummer. "Nobody knows what’s going to happen. It looks like they just tried to close the doors on it out of the blue. No warning. You’re gone. Luckily someone stepped in and prevented that from happening, but we still have this battle on our hands where we can help these guys.

"We want them to keep their doors open. We want these guys to have a chance to finish their program.”