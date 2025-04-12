Now in hospice care, community starts fundraiser for Deserae Turner

LOGAN, Utah — A community in Logan is coming together to support Deserae Turner, who survived being shot in the head in 2017 but is now in her final days after her health suddenly took a turn for the worse.

"She has been Cache Valley's superhero,” said Jill Romo.

Romo and her husband, Steve, run Romo’s Mediterranean Grill in Logan. Jill went out to help look for then 14-year-old Turner after she was shot in the head by a classmate and left her in a Smithfield canal.

“That’s where the whole journey began,” explained Jill. “From there, we met Deserae and fell in love with her, we then offered her a position here at Romo's and we have loved having her here.”

Turner survived the shooting but underwent multiple procedures over the years.

While she was working her shift last Friday night, Turner started to feel unwell and went to the hospital later that night. Doctors found blood clots in her lungs and other parts of her body.

"I can barely breathe," Turner said in an interview on Tuesday. "I am choosing not to fight this infection... I am wanting to let my body go."

Turner went into hospice care to live out her final days on her own terms.

"Our hearts are heavy, but she said she is ready for the next chapter in her life and so there's joy to that too,” said Steve Romo. “So, even though we feel like breaking down, we're just trying to hold it together for her."

The Romo's are collecting cards, cash donations and items for the family.

"This is a way that people can connect and say, ‘Des, we're thinking of you, and we want you to know that we care about you,’” explained Jill.

"Every person has heard of this story and is grieving; this whole town is grieving," added Winter Larsen, Turner’s coworker and friend.

A big fundraiser is set for next Friday at the Romo's restaurant, with all proceeds going to Turner. A live band will perform from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and the Romo's hope Turner can feel supported.

There’s also a GoFundMe to help the family with costs here.