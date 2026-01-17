'Costco Club' gives Utah men a safe place to open up, find emotional support

OREM, Utah — Nearly every month, a group of Utah men come together in an unexpected place to talk about mental health while building connections and finding support.

We all need someone to lean on. For men across the state, that's exactly what they're finding once a week inside the Costco food court in Orem.

"Like, in my darkest moments and things when I've been sad, they're just there to listen," said Jaxon Smith, the group's organizer. "It's something that men don't have an outlet to where they can express their emotion or feel like they won't be judged."

Smith started the Men's Mental Health Community Club two months ago, continuing a tradition of hanging out at the food court with his friends a couple of times a week, just to hang out.

"The idea just popped in my head of let's just invite everybody, and let's get all the boys together," Smith explained.

Now, the club is a space for men of all ages to get together, eat, and share stories.

"Just creating a low-pressure environment where you can open up about feelings, if you want to, but really you're there just to connect," said Smith.

Jaxon said creating a space like the Men's Mental Health Community Club matters.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of 2022 survey data found that 26.1 percent of men said they lack social or emotional support compared to 22.3% of women. The CDC added that as of 2023, men are about four times as likely to die by suicide compared to women.

Luke Christensen is a member of the Costco group, showing up to deal with the stresses of school and deadlines.

"When you're in a group, and you feel included, then it's easy to just feel welcomed and have that sense of belonging," Christensen shared, "and that can really help soothe the stress."

Although the group started at Costco, Smith plans to take it to other locations across Utah. Anyone looking to attend an event should check out the group's pages on Facebook and Instagram.

"People want to help make a change and help men understand that it is OK to show emotion," said Smith, "and that you're not any less of a man if you do."