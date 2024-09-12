Crash causes gas leak; drivers asked to find alternative routes downtown

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning crash in Salt Lake City has caused a gas leak and has first responders asking drivers to find alternative routes downtown.

Salt Lake City Police reported the crash at 6:09 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 450 West and 600 South. According to officers, the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials say that the crash sent the driver into a construction area where a gas line was hit, causing a leak. The repair on the gas line is expected to take anywhere between one and 4 hours.

Currently, 3 lanes of traffic on the road are closed, but officials tell FOX 13 News that they hope to have one opened up while crews work in the area.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified. They were taken to the hospital for their medical episode.