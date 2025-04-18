Crash in Lehi causes 300 gallons of diesel fuel to leak onto the roadway

LEHI, Utah — A late-night crash on the Timpanogos Highway caused around 300 gallons of diesel fuel to be spilled across the road in Lehi Thursday night.

Lehi Fire Department shared images of the crash, saying they had to shut down the highway following a trailer filled with fuel overturned and started leaking over the westbound lanes. Technicians with Lehi Fire Department HAZMAT secured the area and stopped the leak.

Lehi Fire Department, Lehi Police, and Utah Department of Transportation all assisted in the cleanup.