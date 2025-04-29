Crews battling fire at old Golden Dragon restaurant in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews with the Salt Lake City Fire Department are at the scene of a fire at the old Golden Dragon restaurant near 1500 South Main Street. The fire started just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.



Watch live: Salt Lake City Fire Department battles restaurant fire

What started the fire and how long it will burn are unknown, but crews tell FOX 13 that they started battling the fire with an offensive attack but had to change to a defensive mode.

All of the restaurant's employees were able to get out of the structure without injuries.

