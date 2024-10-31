Crews respond to 2-alarm Salt Lake City apartment fire near South Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials warn of traffic delays in the area of 400 East near South Temple as crews respond to a structure fire involving a four-story apartment building.

It is not known if there were any occupants or if the apartment building was evacuated.

We are assisting @slcfire on a structure fire near South Temple and 400 East.



Please expect traffic delays in the area.



Media will be handled by the SLCFD PIO. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/RCKjcKsuac — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) October 31, 2024

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.