SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A fire at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail prompted a large response from emergency crews just before noon Thursday.

Watch LIVE below as crews respond to fire at jail:

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fire had occurred at the jail, but offered no other details. It's not known if anyone was injured or whether the jail was damaged during the fire.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for latest on this breaking news story