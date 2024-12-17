Current, past student records accessed in Granite School District security breach

SALT LAKE CITY — The personal records of all current and former Granite School District students were comprised in a recent security breach that involved employees and staff, officials announced this week.

Of the student records that were hacked, 15% contained Social Security numbers. In addition, student health information and grades were also accessed.

Last month, the district confirmed that personal information of its employees, including bank account routing numbers, was accessed from someone outside the system.

This week's release expanded the scope of the breach to students.

Granite officials noticed suspicious activity in late September, before learning a breach had occurred between September 11-25.

"An unknown, unauthorized actor gained access to certain computer systems and accessed and/or acquired files stored on those computer systems," the district wrote Monday.

The district does not believe any personal information was misused, but there is no confirmation.

Individual letters to all current and former students will be sent, with personal information on what was accessed during the breach.