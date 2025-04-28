Daughter, fiancée fondly remembers victims of drowning in Grantsville Reservoir

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A fishing trip took a tragic turn Friday, claiming the lives of Sam Ki and his father-in-law, Paul Casity, whose bodies were recovered from the Grantsville Reservoir.

FOX 13 News spoke with Paige Casity, the daughter of Paul Casity and fiancée of Sam Ki, who said she’s struggling with waking up to a now-silent home.

She said their house doesn’t feel quite the same anymore. A house that was once full of laughter and music has gone quiet.

“Waking up to a silent house, it sucks,” Paige said outside their West Jordan home. “We wake up to breakfast being made, coffee being made, music playing loud, and now we wake up to silence.”

WATCH: Friend mourns deaths of two men recovered from Grantsville Reservoir

Family mourns deaths of two men recovered from Grantsville Reservoir

The two were out fishing at their favorite spot on Friday morning, but they didn’t make it home that afternoon. Police told the Casity family that people nearby saw them fall out of the canoe.

Paul was brought to shore, where he later died. Ki’s body wasn’t found until Saturday, police said.

“They came up and they said they found Paul deceased. And then I was like, ‘OK, well, where’s Sam?’” Paige said through tears. “We were just praying and holding on to hope that he got out.”

Adilynn Casity, a daughter and granddaughter, shared what she’ll miss most about them.

“I’m gonna miss my poppa mostly about just his self and how funny he is, and I’m going to miss Sam — we used to do push-ups together,” she said. “It was just like yesterday.”

Paige will always miss the noise they made.

“They were loud people, but now that we don’t have that loudness, I think that’s what we miss the most,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe, and they’re asking the community for help as they navigate this sudden loss.

“They were the glue,” Paige said.