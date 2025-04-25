1 dead, another missing after incident at Grantsville Reservoir in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — One person is dead and another is missing after an incident involving a raft at Grantsville Reservoir in Tooele County on Friday.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 1:30 p.m. about two people who needed assistance on the reservoir. According to the call, the two people had gone into the water and were struggling to swim.

Multiple agencies, along with the sheriff's office, responded to the scene and learned bystanders with kayaks had removed an adult man from the water who later died at the scene. The Tooele County Search and Rescue team is still investigating as they have yet to locate the other individual.

Watch full update below on Grantsville Reservoir incident:

FULL BRIEFING: Officials give update on Grantsville Reservoir search and rescue

The identity or age of the missing person was not made available.

The sheriff's office said several issues, including the wind and the reservoir having an inlet and outlet, make rescues challenging, but said they will be at the location for as long as it takes to find the missing person.

Video below shows scene around Grantsville Reservoir during search and rescue:

Grantsville Reservoir Search and Rescue

Grantsville Reservoir is approximately 20 acres and goes to a depth of 50 feet.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story