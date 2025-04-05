Daughter speaks out after mother found shot dead in middle of the street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Adrianna Lopez is trying to cope with the violent death of her mother.

“She was beautiful, everybody loved her, she was the light of the room,” said Lopez.

While Ogden Police have yet to reveal the name of the victim, Lopez said it was her 40-year-old mother, Nakeena Youngman, who police found in the middle of the road Wednesday night.

Authorities say she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died later at the hospital.

“She just involved herself with the wrong crowd and was there at the wrong time,” said Lopez.

Adrianna said her mom, who lived with her and her husband Shiloh Alires, Jr. and their two kids on the west side of Salt Lake City, was in Ogden visiting friends at the time of the shooting.

The couple suspects the friends were involved in her death.

“We know there’s more than one person involved in my mom’s murder; we just want them to come forward and do what’s right,” said Alires, Jr.

Ogden Police tell FOX 13 News that the case is actively under investigation.

Right now, Adrianna and Shiloh are in the process of making funeral arrangements.

“I just want her to know that I love her and want everybody to know that she was a loving person, the most loving person you could meet,” said Alires, Jr.