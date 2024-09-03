Davis County crews spend labor day rescuing hiker who broke her leg on Deuel Creek Trail

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The Labor Day holiday wasn't a day off for the Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team. They were called out Monday morning to rescue a hiker who had broken her leg while out on a hike with her family.

According to the Sheriff's office, at 10:30 a.m. Monday they were dispatched to the Deuel Creek South Trailhead. That's where they say a 38-year-old woman was out hiking when she lost her balance and fell. The fall, according to first responders, broke her leg and made her unable to hike out without assistance.

Davis County Search and Rescue alongside South Davis Metro Fire crews quickly made their way to the hiker. They say she was conscious and breathing but in a lot of pain.

Crews determined that the best course of action would be to take the woman out of the trail on a litter. A litter is similar to a stretcher but specifically made for traversing obstacles and tough terrain. Davis County Search and Rescue add that the trail has multiple sections that required extra rope support to transport someone with the litter. Officials say those rope-systems were put into place before moving the woman so she could be taken out in the quickest way possible.

Authorities say the rescue took several hours to get the hiker back to the trailhead where an ambulance was waiting to take the woman to the hospital.