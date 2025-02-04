'Day Without Immigrants' shows solidarity with communities living in fear

SALT LAKE CITY — With many around Utah concerned about directives targeting immigrants in the state, local Latino business leaders held a "Day Without Immigrants" on Monday to support communities affected by the ongoing political changes.

Those leaders shared words of encouragement to people leaving in fear.

“Working hard every single day and be positive and not scared. Because a lot of people are scared right now,” said Jesus Perez, owner of Prime Auto Inc.

The unease felt by many in the community has scared many who are afraid to go out and about in the state.

“It’s hard to believe that this is happening in Utah,” shared Jurassic Tacos owner Fernando Felix.

Several Latino businesses kept their doors closed Monday in support of their communities on a "Day With Immigrants."

“To support every single immigrant right now in the United States, because I remember when the United States was a foundation for immigrants,” Perez added.

Participating in their second "Day Without Immigrants," Perez and Prime Auto Inc. want to show people how important hard-working immigrants are to Utah. While it's not ideal to close his business for the day, Perez believes it's worth the sacrifice.

"It’s a sad day today because 80% [of our] customers are immigrant,” he explained.

Felix had the same sentiment in that closing his doors could hurt finances, but he and others are doing what it takes to show up for their community.

"We’re hard-working people, we are supportive to the economy day-by-day, and we’re good people," he said. "We move to this country because we don’t have the same opportunities in our countries."

Together in solidarity, Latino business leaders want to encourage those who are worried about their future to keep going.

"As an immigrant in the U.S., I want to say thank you, but at the same time I want to say that we are not criminals,' Felix said. "We’re just trying to support."

Those participating in "Day Without Immigrants" don't want fear to get in the way of the community's future.

“Just go out," Felix encouraged. "If you don’t have to worry about things like criminals ... just go out just live your life normal."