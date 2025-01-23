'We are afraid' Utah church communities react to immigration policy changes

SALT LAKE CITY — Church communities throughout Utah are concerned with the policy changes regarding immigration by President Trump, praying the situation changes as they continue following the law.

The letter sent Tuesday was in response to the Trump administration's directive that will now allow federal officers to enforce immigration policies in locations such as schools and other sensitive areas.

Father Rogelio Felix-Rosas notes the migrant community is significant within his congregation at St. Thomas Aquinas in Logan.

“They have a beautiful connection with the history of this church,” said Felix-Rosas. “This is important for us.”

He also directs the Hispanic ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City and said the bishop is working hard to find direction for those affected by the new policies.

“We are afraid, but at the same time we are educating people from our churches, from our pulpits," he said.

In the early 1990s, Aden Batar came to the United States as a refugee from Somalia.

“I was resettled here through Catholic Community Services and this is my way of paying back,” said Batar.

He’s now served for the same organization that helped him find home here for over a quarter-century.

“This is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had in my career,” Batar said.

Batar directs their immigration program, helping people find permanent residency, citizenship and work authorization.

When he heard of changes to immigration policy under the new Trump administration, he says he was personally devastated.

“If the federal agencies are going to those areas where the community is trusted, where else are people going to go?” said Batar. “Who are they going to trust?”

As the situation develops, Batar says they will continue to follow the law and continue to pray over the situation.

“Anyone who needs help, who comes through our door, we will do whatever we can to help them,” said Batar.