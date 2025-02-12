Delivery driver dies after getting pinned between vehicle & garage in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman died Tuesday after she got trapped between a garage and her vehicle while making a delivery in the Ogden area.

The accident happened on Monday, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office. They said it was in the "Ogden Valley" but did not specify any further.

Officials said a 911 caller found the driver unconscious and pinned beneath the vehicle and garage. The caller managed to move the vehicle to un-pin the victim.

First responders administered lifesaving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office said it learned Tuesday that she died.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Amy Tennant.

Police say they are investigating the incident, but there appears to be no sign of foul play. Rather, they said it seems Tennant got pinned as the result of an accident, with nobody else involved.

Investigators are working to recover any possible data from the vehicle.

Officials said Tennant worked for a delivery company that contracted with the U.S. Postal Service, and the vehicle was "privately owned."

"We are thankful for the complainant who found Amy, summoned aid, and moved the vehicle," the sheriff's office said in Tuesday's announcement. "Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased."