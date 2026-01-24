Deputies crash into wrong way driver near Provo

PROVO, Utah — Two Utah County Sheriff's deputies had to crash into car going the wrong way, the Utah County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning.

According to a post to the office's official Facebook page, the incident began around 4:00 a.m. on I-15 approximately six miles south of Provo when the deputies received reports that a driver was heading north in the southbound lanes.

After getting on the freeway, they were able to find the driver about four-and-a-half miles south of the city. One deputy struck the vehicle with their car on the driver's side, causing it to spin out and crash into the other deputy's car.

While all three vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported to either the deputies north the occupants of the wrong-way vehicle. Utah Highway Patrol arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.