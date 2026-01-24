Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Deputies crash into wrong way driver near Provo

A photo from the scene released by the Utah County Sheriff's Office. It's night, and the front of the police cruiser is dented from the impact.
Utah County Sheriff's Office
A photo from the scene released by the Utah County Sheriff's Office. It's night, and the front of the police cruiser is dented from the impact.
Posted
and last updated

PROVO, Utah — Two Utah County Sheriff's deputies had to crash into car going the wrong way, the Utah County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning.

According to a post to the office's official Facebook page, the incident began around 4:00 a.m. on I-15 approximately six miles south of Provo when the deputies received reports that a driver was heading north in the southbound lanes.

After getting on the freeway, they were able to find the driver about four-and-a-half miles south of the city. One deputy struck the vehicle with their car on the driver's side, causing it to spin out and crash into the other deputy's car.

While all three vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported to either the deputies north the occupants of the wrong-way vehicle. Utah Highway Patrol arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere