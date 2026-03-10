Investigation launched following Ogden resident being found dead in garage fire

OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead following a fire in a garage at an Ogden home early Tuesday morning. The name and age of the victim aren't being released by officials at this time.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, they were called to reports of a structure fire in the 3100 block of Adams Avenue. When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a detached garage.

Officials say the fire was contained to the garage and vehicle inside, and no additional homes or structures were threatened.

During a search of the garage, firefighters located one person inside the vehicle. Firefighters say that due to the extreme fire conditions when they arrived, the person died.

The Utah State Fire Marshal's Office, the Ogden Police Department, and the Medical Examiner's Office are now investigating the death.

Officials say they believe the damage from the fire is around $40,000.