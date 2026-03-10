Infant killed in Kearns accident after vehicle rear-ends another vehicle

KEARNS, Utah — An infant was killed in a Kearns accident early Monday that was originally reported as a hit-and-run incident.

The accident occurred in the morning in the area near 4100 West and 5400 South. Unified Police were originally called after a woman was seen fleeing the scene with an infant.

Once officers arrived at the crash scene, the 17-year-old female returned with the infant. The child was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries and later died.

According to police, a 23-year-old man driving with the girl and infant crashed into another vehicle heading westbound. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized in stable but critical condition.

Unified Police have not identified the other driver or whether charges will be filed against the 23-year-old driver of the vehicle that initiated the accident.