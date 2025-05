SALT LAKE CITY — Did you feel the earthquake rattle parts of Utah this morning? Just after midnight, the University of Utah seismograph stations reported a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.

The quake occurred about 5 kilometers west of Independence but could be felt across the Utah and Salt Lake Valleys, including Springville, Provo, Orem, and parts of Salt Lake City.

There currently isn't any reports of damage but FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.