Dozens gather to show support for Utah doctor accused of giving fake COVID-19 vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY — People gathered outside the federal courthouse Monday morning in support of Dr. Kirk Moore, who is accused of running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment back in January 2023. It states that Moore and three co-defendants ran a COVID-19 vaccine scheme out of the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah. They were charged in federal court with running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, destroying legitimate vaccine doses, and administering saline shots to minors.

Jury selection for his upcoming trial started on Monday morning.

One of Moore’s co-defendants, Kristin Andersen, spoke to supporters outside the courthouse on Monday.

“I’m feeling optimistic and grateful for the support,” Andersen said. “Everyone who is showing up on behalf of us and to help fight for our medical freedoms.”

Several supporters held signs in favor of the defendant. Those same people in attendance at the rally plan to attend the doctor’s trial daily to show their ongoing support.

Among the speakers were previous patients, House Speaker Mike Shultz, and Dr. Moore’s son.

“I’m standing here today not just as a son of a man on trial, but as the son of my hero,” said Michael Moore, Dr. Kirk Moore’s son. “I’ve watched him walk through fire these past few years. I’ve seen the headlines, I’ve heard the rumors, but I’ve also seen him hold his head high.”

Just before heading inside the courthouse, Dr. Moore walked through the crowd.

“It just warms my heart to see you guys here, thank you," he said.

According to the indictment, the group destroyed more than $28,000 worth of legitimate COVID-19 vaccines and distributed at least 1,937 fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards. It says Moore began receiving vaccine doses in October 2021.

The documents say Andersen would screen fraudulent vax seekers, then require them to make a $50 donation for each appointment to get a fake vaccination. The charges say the donation was linked back to the plastic surgery business.

The indictment also states that they would administer saline shots to minors “at the request of their parents so that the minor children would think they were actually receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”

While people at the rally did not deny those claims, they instead said he saved hundreds of people by not administering the vaccine.

We reached out to the US Attorney’s Office for a statement regarding the trial, but a spokesperson told us they do not comment on open cases.