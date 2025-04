DRAPER, Utah — A stretch of road in Draper is currently closed after a dump truck accident caused a power outage.

City officials sent an alert shortly after 1:30 p.m., saying the outage knocked out power to the traffic signals on 12300 South between 700 East and 900 East. As a result, they closed 12300 in both directions.

LIVE VIEW BELOW:

Rocky Mountain Power reported about 85 customers without power in the nearby area.

Stay with FOX 13 News for the latest on this developing story.