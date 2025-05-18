Driver accused of DUI slides car into Lehi backyard

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi family woke up to a new addition to their backyard early Sunday after a DUI driver went off the road and slid his vehicle down a hill.

Lehi Police said the driver apparently lost control due to a mixture of the rainy conditions and alcohol. After going off the road, the vehicle went down the hill into Antoine Few's yard.

Photos of the scene taken by Few showed multiple beer cans strewn about the car.

The driver was later arrested on DUI charges and a tow company was called out just after 9:30 a.m. to remove the car.

Video below shows car in Lehi backyard before being towed (Jewel’s Towing):

According to Few, this morning's incident is not the first time the family has experienced similar issues. He said they've previously had tires come off vehicles and slam into their house, and that at least three other neighbors have had issues with vehicles coming into their yards.