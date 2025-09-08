Driver charged in Springville DUI death of man who pushed wife to safety

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The driver arrested in the alleged DUI death of a Springville man who first pushed his wife out of the way of the oncoming truck has officially been charged with automobile homicide.

In addition to the automobile homicide charge, Travis McIntyre faces four additional charges in the death of Matthew Daines, including:



Negligently Operating a Vehicle Resulting in Injury

Possession or Use of a Controlled Substance

Driving a Motor Vehicle While Driving Privilege Denied

Unlawful Crossing of Divided Highway

Daines was killed Thursday while he and his wife were walking home after getting pizza for dinner. After hearing a crash along South Main Street, the couple saw McIntyre's Chevrolet Silverado coming towards them. While Daines was able to push his wife out of harm's way, he was struck and killed by the truck.

Husband who saved wife in DUI crash leaves 'void' behind

When police arrived on the scene, they found the Silverado stopped on the sidewalk with Daines underneath and McIntyre in the driver's seat.

Following the accident, McIntyre tested positive for more than 6 times the legal limit of alcohol in his body, and police found 11 empty containers of alcohol in his truck "within reach of the drivers seat as well as three unopened containers of alcohol," the charges state."

A Pretrial Protective Order was also filed, prohibiting McIntyre from contacting Daines' wife either by phone or in person.