Truck lodged under bridge shuts down SR-201 lanes in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — All eastbound lanes of SR-201 have been shut down after a dump truck became lodged under an overpass in Salt Lake City.

The highway is closed to all traffic near 2500 West and is expected to remain that way for up to 2 hours.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the dump truck's bed was up while traveling on SR-201 and struck the overpass, becoming wedged underneath. During the incident, the truck bed was ripped from the truck.

Utah Highway Patrol Dump truck bed wedged under SR-201 overpass in Salt Lake City on Friday, October 24, 2025

No injuries have been reported.

