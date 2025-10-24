Riverdale welcomes new Trader Joe's with open arms

RIVERDALE, Utah — The first Trader Joe's grocery store north of Salt Lake County opened Friday in Riverdale, fulfilling years of requests from local residents.

The new location at 4060 S. Riverdale Road held its grand opening at 9 a.m., marking a significant milestone for the small city of approximately 9,500 people.

"They have a passionate following, and it's the thing that people have requested of me more than anything else," said Mayor Braden Mitchell, who has served for four years.

Despite Riverdale's small residential population, the city's daily population swells to around 60,000 due to local businesses. Mitchell said the new Trader Joe's will play a crucial role in revitalizing the Riverdale Road corridor.

"Big box and midbox struggles, retail struggles right now with all the online sales, and we're hoping that Trader Joe's, they're right next to an Ashley furniture, which is beautiful," Mitchell said. "And we're hoping to kind of rejuvenate that whole area as it drives traffic and brings in new customers and new people to the area."

The opening represents a major win for residents who have long advocated for the popular grocery chain to establish a presence in their community.

