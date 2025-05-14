Drivers cause serious damage to the Bonneville Salt Flats

WENDOVER, Utah — Bureau of Land Management officials are asking Utah residents to remember how much damage they can cause to icons in our backyard. The reminder follows drivers causing damage to the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The salt flats are known for their otherworldly appearance and use in the making of films like Independence Day, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The World's Fastest Indian. But, officials say a recent group of vehicles caused damage to the flats by driving over them while they were wet.

When the salt flats are wet, experts say, the fragile salt crust can break under the weight of a vehicle. Under the crust lies a thick mud that, when exposed, leaves a lasting scar on the landscape. The mud can also cause vehicles to become stuck, which requires a $5,000 recovery.

Officials say if you are driving on the flats to stay on them while they are completely dry. Drivers are encouraged to, before driving out on the flats, check for standing water or soft, damp areas in the ground.

Drivers are also encouraged to avoid driving over the edges of the crust, which is thinner and increases the chances of becoming stuck.

To avoid damaging the landscape, drivers are asked to stick to the main access route. Officials say drivers can take Exit 4 off of Interstate 80 and follow the Bonneville Salt Flats Access Road to a parking area 5 miles in.

From there, drivers are encouraged to only continue on if the surface is completely dry and stable.