Drivers urged to use caution on northern Utah mountain roads

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Those heading up the northern Utah mountains Sunday are being urged to use caution after overnight snow fell in the area.

While traction laws have been lifted on SR-190 and SR-210 in Little and Big Cottonwood canyons, the Utah Department of Transportation says that can change at any moment.

An additional 1-3 inches of snow is still possible in both canyons on Sunday.

Slushy road conditions are still being seen throughout both routes, especially in the upper canyons. Drivers should look out for slick spots in corners and steep areas.

UDOT Snow falling in Little Cottonwood Canyon early Sunday, November 24.

Just before sunrise, roads were snow packed up Little Cottonwood Canyon, with the weather making travel somewhat hazardous to both the Alta and Snowbird ski resorts.