E-scooter injuries are rising fast, and children face the greatest risks, study finds

SALT LAKE CITY — As e-scooters become increasingly popular among riders of all ages, new research suggests the injuries associated with them are growing more frequent and, in some cases, more severe.

A national analysis presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2026 found e-scooter trauma hospital admissions surged 92% between 2021 and 2023. Researchers examined more than 10,000 admissions nationwide and found the number of patients hospitalized after e-scooter crashes nearly doubled in just two years.

"It's important to recognize that e-scooters are not innocuous vehicles; there is danger to them," said Dr. Quyen Chu, a professor of surgery at Howard University Hospital and senior author of the study.

Researchers say the increase has placed a growing burden on trauma centers. Dr. Siobhan Nnorom, a research fellow at Howard University College of Medicine, said many of the patients require intensive levels of care.

"A lot of times, these patients take up ICU beds that may be allocated to more severely injured patients," Nnorom said.

While most injuries involve bruises, cuts, fractures and other minor to moderate trauma, the study found some crashes resulted in severe neurological injuries. More than 16% of hospitalized riders required admission to an intensive care unit, while more than 11% underwent surgery.

One of the study's most concerning findings involved young riders.

A separate analysis of more than 2,100 e-scooter injuries among children and teenagers found nearly two-thirds of riders under age 16 suffered major injuries. Researchers found younger riders were more seriously hurt than older teens, despite reporting lower travel speeds.

"A child's body is still developing, and that more than the speed of the scooter is what seems to determine how badly they get hurt," said Dr. Cornelia Griggs, a pediatric surgeon at Mass General Brigham for Children.

Safety experts point to helmet use as one of the biggest concerns.

Among the more than 10,000 trauma admissions reviewed in the national study, helmet use was documented in just 12% of cases. Researchers found riders wearing helmets had lower odds of requiring intensive care treatment.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, local trends mirror national findings.

"This is concerning to us because of the frequency of these crashes," said Jason Mettmann with the Utah Highway Safety Office. "Severity has also gone up, but the sheer number of these crashes has spiked over the last five years."

State officials are encouraging riders to wear helmets, understand how to safely operate e-scooters and follow traffic laws.

Utah's Department of Public Safety is currently developing a safety course for electric scooter riders ages 8 to 15. The training will become mandatory beginning in May 2027.

Experts say e-scooters can be a convenient and enjoyable way to travel, but they stress that riders should treat them like any other motorized vehicle: wear a helmet, ride responsibly and understand the risks before getting on.

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